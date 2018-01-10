Mother of 4-year-old found arrested, charged with neglect of minor
WMAR Staff
9:59 PM, Jan 9, 2018
ABERDEEN, Md. (WMAR) - Aberdeen Police was dispatched to the area of James Street and South Philadelphia Blvd early Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-year-old boy that was found roaming the streets alone.
Police say when they arrived, they met the person who saw the boy walking in the streets. They say the boy wasn't able to tell officers where he lived.
Officers then took matters into there own hands and placed the child in protective custody and conducted a social media blast to get the public's help in locating his guardians. They say a person was able to recognize the boy and contacted his mother Kendra McMillian.