Mother of 4-year-old found arrested, charged with neglect of minor

ABERDEEN, Md. (WMAR) - Aberdeen Police was dispatched to the area of James Street and South Philadelphia Blvd early Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-year-old boy that was found roaming the streets alone.

Police say when they arrived, they met the person who saw the boy walking in the streets. They say the boy wasn't able to tell officers where he lived.

Officers then took matters into there own hands and placed the child in protective custody and conducted a social media blast to get the public's help in locating his guardians. They say a person was able to recognize the boy and contacted his mother Kendra McMillian.

#FOUNDCHILD Do you know this boy? He was found in the area of Law St & James Ave Please call 410-272-2121 with info #AberdeenPDMD pic.twitter.com/5myXz06ds4 — Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) January 9, 2018

Officials then began an investigation on the incident. They were able to determine that the boy went outside of his house while his mother left him home by himself to go to a local grocery store.

McMillian has been arrested and charged with Neglect of a Minor, Child Desertion, Reckless Endangerment, False Statement to a Police Officer, and Obstruction and Hindering.