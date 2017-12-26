Man killed in double stabbing after fight in Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA, Md. (WMAR) -

A 23-year-old man is dead and another man is recovering after a stabbing inside a convenience store on Christmas.

Howard County police say officers found the two outside the store, but couldn’t find the killer.

It happened at the Quick Stop Food Mart, a shared space in the Hickory Ridge Road business plaza that on Christmas night turned into a crime scene.

“They got into an unknown altercation with a male suspect. During that altercation, the suspect stabbed both of the victims,” Seth Hoffman, a spokesman with the police department, said.

With only few details, Hoffman says they found 23-year-old James Fallin, Jr. and 22-year-old Warner Jackson outside – bleeding.

“There’s no evidence, one way or the other whether these groups knew each other or not. So they’re really investigating what the motive might’ve been for this altercation in the first place,” Hoffman said.

Someone happened to see the aftermath and immediately called 911.

Both men were sent to Shock Trauma – Fallin died.

Police, with little detail, only able to describe the stabber as a man who came to the food mart with a woman who investigators feel has more information that could help them solve this murder.

“The suspect and the female entered the store at the same time and they left at the same time. We’re looking for the male suspect and the female who might have information about this incident,” Hoffman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410–313–STOP or email hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.