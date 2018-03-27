Machete found in elementary school parking lot

BEL AIR, Md (WMAR) - Student parents find machete in parking lot of elementary school.

On Monday morning, just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office responded to Prospect Mill Elementary School for a report of a knife being found on school property.

Upon their arrival, police recovered a knife with a 12" blade. Deputies learned two parents were speaking in the far lot, when they discovered the knife in a snow bank.

It is undetermined how the knife initially reached school property. No students were near the knife at the time it was found, as the area is not frequented by students.

Police say the knife was seized and destroyed.

Prospect Mill Elementary School Principal, Karen L. Jankowiak sent the following statement to parents, making them aware:

This morning, parents made us aware of a knife that was discovered in a melting snow bank in the back of our parking lot. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and investigated. The Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that it appears the knife was in the parking lot at some time prior to or during the recent snowfall and was pushed into a formed snowbank by a plow. No students were in the area of the knife, and it was not discovered in an area that is regularly traveled by Prospect Mill students. We appreciate the diligence of our school community for making us aware and remind everyone that our door is open to anyone who sees something on campus that they would like to share with us. Thank you and have a wonderful evening.