Harford Co. Deputy Recruit arrested and charged with sexual assault of minor

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WMAR) - A Harford County Sheriff's Office Correctional Deputy Recruit was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

According to Harford County Sheriff's office, the Deputy Recruit was 20-year-old Nicholas Carini a member of the Entry Level Corrections class 28.

Officials say after an investigation by the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, Carini was arrested Wednesday without incident and was later processed.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying that they hold they're employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all accusations.

"The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office."

Carini was later released after meeting with a District Court Commissioner for his initial appearance.