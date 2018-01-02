Edgewood shooter indicted in Harford County

(WMAR) - Radee Labeedb Prince was indicted months after police say he shot five people, killing three in Maryland.

Prince was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and related firearm counts.

The workplace shooting happened back on October 18, 2017, at Advanced Granite Solutions. Police say Prince walked into work, shot five employees, and then ran away and shot someone in Delaware. Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero, 34, and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, all died as a result of the shooting.

Prince is still in Delaware custody as he is awaiting trial for the attempted murder that happened on the same day. Prosecutors from both states previously said Prince was to be tried in Delaware first because Delaware law does not provide for parole, whereas parole may be available in Maryland.

Upon completion of the Delaware case, the State’s Attorney’s Office will seek to have him returned to Maryland for prosecution in Harford County.