Edgewood shooter indicted in Harford County

The workplace shooting happened back on October 18, 2017, at Advanced Granite Solutions. Police say Prince walked into work, shot five employees, and then ran away and shot someone in Delaware. Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, Jose “Oscar” Hidalgo Romero, 34, and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, all died as a result of the shooting.
Prince is still in Delaware custody as he is awaiting trial for the attempted murder that happened on the same day. Prosecutors from both states previously said Prince was to be tried in Delaware first because Delaware law does not provide for parole, whereas parole may be available in Maryland.