Delivery driver kidnapped, forced to give boxes of cigarettes to abductors

FALLSTON, Md. (WMAR) - Police are investigating a case where a delivery driver said he was kidnapped and forced to give boxes of cigarettes to a group of masked men Tuesday afternoon.

The driver told police he was preparing to deliver tobacco products to a liquor store in the 2300 block of Belair Road when three masked men approached him.

The man said one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and ordered him to get into the back of the delivery truck. The suspects then took the truck to a side street behind buildings on Old Mountain Road Central, only a couple miles south of the liquor store.

When the suspects pulled into the side street, the delivery driver said a fourth suspect arrived. He was then ordered to take several of the boxes of cigarettes and put them into the bed of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

According to police, one of the suspects then gave the driver his truck keys back and they left. The driver went back to the liquor store and called police.

State police are continuing to investigate the kidnapping and robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101. Calls may remain confidential. Police from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division continue the investigation.