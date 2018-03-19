'Big Baby' Davis will fight Harford County drug charges

(WMAR) - The news of Glen “Big Baby” Davis' February arrest on drug charges in Harford County spread through social media all weekend long.

Aberdeen police say the former NBA player was picked up in a Hampton Inn hotel room with a quarter pound of marijuana, a briefcase of 92 thousand dollars in cash, a ledger, and baggies.

Authorities say the evidence is consistent with drug distribution but his lawyer says, not so much.

"Mr. Davis adamantly maintains his innocence,” Davis’ Baltimore attorney Brandon Mead said, "We're talking about an individual; a hardworking, successful individual who made tens of millions of dollars in the NBA. He doesn't need to be selling dime bags of marijuana or whatever to make ends meet."

Davis himself had somewhat of the same message this weekend taking to his Instagram account to proclaim his innocence in a post that has since been taken down.

"Don’t believe all that sh*# on the internet," Davis said to his followers, “I will have my day in court.”

But Davis still faces a seven-count indictment returned by a Harford County grand jury late last month.

It charges him with possession of marijuana and the intent to sell it.

Davis’ attorney says his client is originally from Harford County, was visiting family and that he did nothing wrong.

"He's very upset, he is very distraught,” Mead said, “He's worked extremely hard to get to where he is and to have it shot down with these allegations, it's disconcerting. He is adamant that there is no wrongdoing on his part."

Davis says he plans to fight these charges all the way.

He is due back in a bel air courtroom early next month.