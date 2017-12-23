Aberdeen man admits to killing girlfriend, leaves body in Harford County park

(WMAR) - A man is in jail after he confessed to killing his girlfriend. Her body was found in a popular Harford County park.

Brandon Wovas was arrested for the murder of Lauren Walls. She was found in a parking lot at Susquehanna State Park Thursday morning. The medical examiner cited the cause of death as asphyxiation.

Just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police went to the 700 block of Stafford Road in Harford County; what they found was nothing short of disturbing.

"Because of some suspicious circumstances of the death and the location of the death and how she was out there in the middle of the parking lot covered in a blanket we called our homicide investigators," said Major William Davis with the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Walls was from the small, Maryland town of Street. Hearing of her death, those who live nearby are uneasy.

"I think it's very unsettling. I would hope that Harford County would be safe place to live and to raise your family and that you should be able to go out and about and feel safe," said Harford County resident, Jessica Merlette.

After looking at evidence and doing interviews, police came across, Wovas who was having an intimate relationship with Walls and who also confessed to killing her.

"He really didn't give any real reason as to why other than he could," Davis said.

Investigators estimate Wovas committed the murder sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Police later found out Wovas was sentenced to 10 years in jail for 1st degree burglary but served much less.

"Had he done the full 10 years or much more of the 10 years than 18 months of it he'd still be in jail and likely our victim would still be alive," Davis said.

Wovas faces murder and assault charges. He’s being held without bail.