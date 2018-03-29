Former Maryland senator pleads guilty to fraud charges

BALTIMORE (AP) - A former Maryland state senator has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case.

Nathaniel Oaks entered guilty pleas to wire fraud and honest services fraud Thursday, hours after he resigned from office.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Bennett said other charges, including obstruction of justice, would be dismissed under a plea deal with prosecutors. The judge said Oaks will be sentenced in July.

Prosecutors accused the 71-year-old Oaks, a Baltimore Democrat, of taking $15,300 in bribes from an informant posing as a Texas investor.

He submitted his resignation Wednesday night to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller. It became effective Thursday morning.

Oaks declined to comment to reporters as he entered the courthouse with his attorney.

