GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An aspiring firefighter in Maryland has been arrested for allegedly driving drunk, racing past a state trooper at 126 miles per hour, then smashing into the back of another state trooper’s vehicle.

Devin Robinson, 34, was enrolled in the training academy for firefighters in Montgomery County.

Ten charges filed in court say that shortly after midnight on March 17, Robinson was drunk at the wheel of his SUV when he hit the trooper’s vehicle on Interstate 270 in Gaithersburg.

Robinson was cited for driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest and other counts.

Investigators smelled an “overwhelming odor” of alcohol coming from Robinson following the collision, who allegedly refused to let first responders evaluate him, according to charging documents.

Once at the hospital, documents say Robinson came “nose to nose” with the trooper who was attempting to get him medical care, bumping that trooper’s chest with his and screaming while resisting arrest.

A fire department spokesman said Robinson is no longer enrolled at the training academy.

Robinson’s lawyer said he takes the allegations seriously and looks forward to a “swift resolution of this matter.”