Police look for suspects in Queen Anne's County Armed Robbery

WMAR Staff
11:13 AM, Apr 9, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRASONVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland State Police are seeking a suspect from a Queen Anne's County convenience store robbery late Sunday night. Police from the Centreville Barrack responded to a 7-Eleven store on 110 Pullman Crossing Road in Grasonville after reports of an armed robbery. 

The store's surveillance video disclosed the suspect entered the store wearing a black hooded sweatershirt, black gloves, gray pants, black tennis shoes, sunglasses, with a dark cloth covering his face. He brandished a black hand gun and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied, and the suspect fled, with no injuries reported. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top