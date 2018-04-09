GRASONVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Maryland State Police are seeking a suspect from a Queen Anne's County convenience store robbery late Sunday night. Police from the Centreville Barrack responded to a 7-Eleven store on 110 Pullman Crossing Road in Grasonville after reports of an armed robbery.

The store's surveillance video disclosed the suspect entered the store wearing a black hooded sweatershirt, black gloves, gray pants, black tennis shoes, sunglasses, with a dark cloth covering his face. He brandished a black hand gun and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied, and the suspect fled, with no injuries reported.