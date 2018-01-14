Deputies trying to identify suspects that damaged athletic field and sign

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Deputies are asking the public to help them identify suspects who they say vandalized County Lakes Athletic Field.

The St. Mary's Sheriff's Office says the suspects in the provided pictures drove onto the field causing it, and a sign, damage.

The athletic field is located at the intersection of Asher Road and Cox Drive in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the incident/and or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Cpl. Handy at (301) 475-4200 extension *8023, or by email at Patrick.Handy@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact “Crime Solvers” at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).