MSP Trooper injured in crash

WMAR Staff
5:13 PM, Jan 15, 2018
1 hour ago

(WMAR) -

A Maryland State Police trooper is recovering tonight after being injured on the job. According to the North East Maryland Police, the trooper was hit by another car on Hickory Drive. The trooper  suffered non-life threatening injuries and has some shoulder pain.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries

