MSP Trooper injured in crash

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
A Maryland State Police trooper is recovering tonight after being injured on the job. According to the North East Maryland Police, the trooper was hit by another car on Hickory Drive. The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries and has some shoulder pain.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle also suffered non-life threatening injuries