Men with gun rob North East Walmart, steal electronics

NORTH EAST, Md. (WMAR) - Police say two men threatened a Walmart employee with a gun and demanded electronics.

According to police, two men walked into the Walmart in the unit block of North East Plaza around 3:30 Friday morning. The men walked around the store for a while until they came to the electronics department.

Police say the men used a handgun to steal electronics and they left the store through the main entrance.

The suspects left the parking lot in a dark-colored passenger car. The vehicle was last seen leaving the shopping plaza and heading northbound on Route 272.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Jeremy Strohecker at (410) 392 2123 or by email at Jeremy.Strohecker@ccdps.org.