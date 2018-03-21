Delaware bank robber arrested in Cecil Co

North East, Md. -

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed and arrested a man wanted for a bank robbery, burglary and car theft occurring in both Maryland and Delaware.

Police say officers found a vehicle wanted in relation to a Delaware bank robbery just before noon Tuesday. After a traffic stop was conducted, officers recognized the driver as 38-year-old Travis Sentell McNeal of Port Deposit, wanted for a March 19 burglary.

After Mr. McNeal was arrested, officers searched his car and found a pellet gun that was used in a bank robbery as well as money. Police also discovered the car he was driving was reported stolen.

Police say the robbery was in relation to Mr. McNeal and another suspect stealing scrap metal in North East on March 19; McNeal was able to escape but was described to police. 20-year-old Jonathan Craig Minker was arrested at that scene; he was charged with burglary 2nd degree, 3 counts of burglary 4th degree, trespassing, and theft $100.00 to $1500.00. Mr. Minker was released on a $5000.00 unsecured bond.

Travis McNeal was charged with Burglary 2nd degree, 3 counts of Burglary, 4th degree, Trespassing , Theft $100 to $1500.00 and Motor Vehicle Theft.