Elkton man arrested on child pornography charges

ELKTON, Md. (WMAR) - An investigation led by Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force developed evidence of distribution and possession of child pornography against 40-year-old William Nelson Hughes.

In 2017, Delaware State Police launched an online investigation on the distribution and possession of child porn. During their investigation, an investigator was able to download child pornography from a computer that was operating from Hughes home.

Officers arrested Hughes Tuesday morning with one count of distribution of child pornography, one count of possession of a firearm, and one count of illegal possession of ammunition.

Hughes is being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.