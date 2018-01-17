Attempted rape at church in Elkton

ELKTON, Md. - They didn't come here to pray.



Elkton police say in early December, an 18-year-old male invited a 12-year old boy to play basketball at Five Rivers Church on Whitehall Road where he allegedly groped the young victim.



Weeks later, he drove the same boy to the church's parking lot where the victim claims Caleb Chase told him to perform oral sex on him or he would kill him.



Chase's ties to the church provided cover for the incidents.

"He happens to be the pastor's son of Five Rivers Church so this gave him unique access to that property," said Capt. Joseph Zurolo of the Elkton Police Department.



According to charging documents, the 12-year old claimed Chase has brandished a knife prior to the attempted rape, and Chase later admitted to investigators that he used to keep a knife in his vehicle.



But the allegations don't end there.

"During the course of the initial investigation it came to light that there was a potential second victim, a 13-year old female, and upon Caleb's arrest, we did in fact learn that he did send a sexually explicit photo along with sexual solicitation to a female juvenile," said Zurolo.



A pair of arrests just three days apart and in each case, the court set Caleb Chase's bail at just $5,000, which has drawn criticism within the community.



At this point, police can't rule out that there may still be more victims out there, and they are asking parents to talk to their children about any inappropriate contact with the suspect and to report any criminal activity.

