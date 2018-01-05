After nearly two years, human remains found in Cecil County have been identified

ELKTON, Md. - Nearly two years after they were found in Elkton, a set of human remains have been identified.

On January 7, 2016 deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office were called to an area near West Chestnut Hill Road and Iron Hill Road by a roads crew working there. The remains were found a short distance from the road.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the bones were human remains, but at the time could not identify them. Eventually, investigators went to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth, Texas for help.

Through DNA testing and other specific identifiers, investigators learned the woman who had died was Dorothy Dianne Stokes. Her daughters, who live in Arkansas, were notified of her death and said the last time they had spoke with her was in 2010. They said she had been in Maryland to receive treatment at a medical facility.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is still investigating Stokes' death. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeremy Strohecker at 410-392-2123.