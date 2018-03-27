Police search for suspect in bank robbery

WESTMINSTER, Md (WMAR) - The suspect in a Monday bank robbery is on the loose, and police need your help identifying him.

Minutes before 5 p.m., Police responded to the BB&T Bank located at 401 Englar Road in Westminster.

It's reported, the subject presented a note, demanding money from a teller.

Upon receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the perpetrator fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, with a thin build, standing 5'7-5'9. He was wearing a dark hat, jacket, pants and sunglasses at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster of the Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 410-848-4646 or send a confidential text to 847411, Keyword TIPWPD or contact the tips line at 410-857-8477.

Westminster Police is offering a $1000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved.