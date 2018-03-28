Man suspected of robbing bank arrested

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WMAR) - A man police believe robbed a bank in Carroll County was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Police say on Monday, Aaron Christopher Robertson walked into the BB&T Bank on Englar Road, handed the teller and a note, took the money and ran away. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Early Wednesday morning police came to Robertson's home and arrested him without incident.

Citizens who may have witnessed this incident or who have information as to the identity of the suspect are asked to contact Sgt. Jeffrey Schuster, Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (410) 848-4646, or send a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at (410) 857-8477.