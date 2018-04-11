Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that sent three to hospital

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WMAR) - Police believe alcohol is a factor in a serious crash that sent three people to the hospital.

Officials say a 41-year-old woman was driving west on Harrisville Road near Akers Drive when she crossed the center line and hit a car traveling eastbound. The driver of the other car, a 62-year-old man, and his passenger, a 59-year-old woman, were taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old woman was taken to Medstar Hospital, but her condition is unknown.

Police say they believe alcohol is a factor at this time. Anyone with information or witnessed the collision please contact Cpl Vanik or M/D Prushinski at 410-396-5900.