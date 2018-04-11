2 men wanted in Gamber Royal Farms robbery

ELDERSBURG, Md. -

Two men are wanted after robbing the Royal Farms in Gamber early Wednesday morning.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. after two employees and a customer were inside the store on Sykesville Rd when two men came in wearing face coverings. They demanded money from the register, and took dozens of cigarette packs before fleeing to a car parked on a nearby property.

The men are described as “black males, six-feet tall, and in their 30’s or 40’s." One of the men had neck tattoos.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call Sgt. Schwarb at 410-386-3053.