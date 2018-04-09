Two men found dead inside Towson apartment

WMAR Staff
10:52 AM, Apr 9, 2018
TOWSON, Md. -

Two men were found dead inside a Towson apartment Monday morning.

Baltimore County Police are investigating at the scene in the unit block of Lambourne Rd. Police say a maintenance man discovered the bodies of two men this morning; police are still investigating to determine what their relationship was and who lived in the apartment. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public as it is a secure building. 

WMAR has a crew on scene; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

