TOWSON, Md. -

Two men were found dead inside a Towson apartment Monday morning.

Baltimore County Police are investigating at the scene in the unit block of Lambourne Rd. Police say a maintenance man discovered the bodies of two men this morning; police are still investigating to determine what their relationship was and who lived in the apartment. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public as it is a secure building.

WMAR has a crew on scene; this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#BCoPD units were called to the unit block of Lambourne Rd. this morning. Two people were found deceased inside an apartment. Police are still on the scene investigating. PIO is en route. More details when available. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) April 9, 2018