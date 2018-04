TOWSON, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County Police have identified the two men killed inside a Towson apartment earlier this week.

Stanley B. Brunson Jr., 29, and Shameek Davone Joyner, 28, were killed on April 9 in the unit-block of Lambourne Road.

RELATED: Two men found dead inside Towson apartment

A maintenance worker originally called police when he tried to perform routine work inside a 5th-floor apartment and found the two men.

Metro Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information in connection to this double murder. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP, texing "MCS" plus your message to "CRIMES" (274637), or submitting a tip to www.metrocrimestoppers.org.