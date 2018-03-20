Randallstown man pleads guilty in large heroin, fentanyl bust

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A Randallstown man pleads guilty after federal authorities recover kilograms of heroin and fentanyl.

Authorities say between 2016 and 2017, Anthony Renard Wynn, 47, laundered in excess of one million dollars in trafficked drug proceeds through casinos based in Maryland.

Federal investigators identified various places in which Wynn received, transported and stored drugs and other contraband. It was determined Wynn received packages containing drugs from a Pikesville animal hospital, and transported them to the southeast region of Washington, D.C.. It's reported Wynn stored the drugs inside his home in addition to a Pikesville barbershop and Windsor Mill storage facility.

On June 9, 2017, federal officials observed Wynn driving, talking on a phone. A Baltimore County police officer was notified, and conducted a traffic stop. A canine scanned Wynn's vehicle, resulting in the seizure of one kilogram of heroin, thousands in cash and hundreds in casino chips.

A search warrant was then obtained for Wynn's residence, where one kilogram of fentanyl, three kilograms of heroin and thousands of dollars in additional cash were recovered.

An 11 a.m., hearing has been scheduled for July 16. Wynn faces a mandatory 10 years and maximum of life in prison.