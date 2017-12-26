Police search for hit and run driver in Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md -

Baltimore County Police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene on Christmas Eve just before 7:30 p.m. in Dundalk.

Officers were called to the scene at Wise Ave and Lynch Rd for the pedestrian hit by a car; the driver left before police arrived. The victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police do not have a description of the car. If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call police at 410-307-2020.