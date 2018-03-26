Police need your help identifying suspects at Owings Mills Target Shooting

Owings Mills ( WMAR) -

Two weeks ago, a gun shot heard in an Owings Mills Target, sent guest into sheer panic. Police have now released photos of the persons believed to be involved in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects.

According to police, two of the people involved in the incident, ran away from the store toward Dolfield Boulevard while the others were seen getting into a car going South on Reisterstown Road.

As police continue to investigate, they say surveillance video shows one suspect shooting a gun, but the intended target is not clear.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Detectives from the Franklin - Precinct 3 Investigative Services Unit continue to work this case.