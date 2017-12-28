Police need help identifying burglary suspect

PARKVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Police need help identifying a man they say used a credit card that was stolen from a Baltimore County home.

On November 26, police say unknown suspects broke into a home in the 1900 block of Edgewood Road and stole a purse as well as other personal items.

Detectives found that shortly after breaking into the home, a suspect used a credit card that was stolen from a purse at the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue.

Surveillance video at the convenience store shows a man, 5’09” to 5’10” in height, medium build, wearing a Baltimore Orioles baseball hat, burgundy hooded sweatshirt with yellow and gold company lettering, dark pants, and tan boots using the credit card.

If you have any information about this man or the burglary, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020. There is a reward offered for people who can help.