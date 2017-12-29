Police looking for suspect in St. Helena Mini Mart robbery

DUNDALK, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County Police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store.

Officials say a man walked into St. Helena Mini Mart in the 200 block of St. Helena Ave on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.

The man then threatened the owner and demanded cash. After taking money from the register, the owner said the man ran away in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information about this robbery or this suspect, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020. There is a reward offered for information.