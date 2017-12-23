WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that happened in Windsor Mill Friday night.

According to police, a man was approached by two suspects on Cheviot Court around 10:00 p.m.

During the encounter, the man was shot in the upper torso. Police say he is in good condition.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident. If you have any additional information regarding this crime, please contact police at 410-307-2020.​​