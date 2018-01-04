"One homicide is one too many" Baltimore County records 35 homicides in 2017

It was no better or worst than last year as Baltimore County recorded 35 homicides in 2017, the exact same number in 2016.

Still “one homicide is one too many,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, “but I am very proud of our police officers, who work closely with our residents, keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

Per capita, the county’s homicide rate equates to four per 100,000 residents compared to 1992 when it stood at six per 100,000 residents.

Another positive statics the police department has cleared 74.2% of the cases exceeding the national clearance rates, which averaged 59.4%, according to the latest 2016 FBI data. 74% of the County homicides were determined as domestic or associate related, meaning that the victims were known to the assailant, and were not random in nature.

“We will continue to make public safety our number one priority,” concluded Baltimore County Executive Kamenetz. “Nothing is more important to the well-being of our County residents.”