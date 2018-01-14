Officer fires weapon as driver of stolen car bears down on him

OWINGS MILLS, Md. - A Baltimore County police officer fired at the driver of a stolen car as it bore down on Friday night.

The car, a gray 2014 Honda Accord had been reported stolen from Baltimore City on January 6. Officers with Baltimore County spotted it around 10:30 p.m. on Friday near Countess Drive and Village Queen Drive in Owings Mills.

An officer pulled his car in front of the Honda. At that point, the driver put the car in reverse and backed up onto the sidewalk. He hit another Baltimore County police car and took off down toward Reisterstown Road.

At that point, one of the officers got out of his car as the driver of the Honda headed toward. The officer pulled out his weapon and fired several times at the stolen car as it came at him. The officer was not hit by the car, but the suspect kept going.

A few minutes later, officers found the car on Naylors Lane and Old Court Road. Police searched the area and found the driver, an 18-year-old man. Police did not release his name, but say he didn't suffer any injuries and required no medical treatment.