Man accused of beating his dog to death with glass bottle wanted

(WMAR) - Police are looking for Jerome Irvin Luedtke after they say he beat his Chihuahua to death with two glass bottles.

Officers were originally called to a Pet ER in Towson on January 13 after Luedtke and his roommate brought in their severely beaten dog for treatment. Both of them had conflicting stories as to how the injuries happened.

Detectives have since determined that Luedtke hit the small dog, Ginger, numerous times with two different large glass bottles after it bit him. Ginger suffered severe trauma to its head.

Luedtke's roommate convinced him to take Ginger to the Pet ER, where the dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

A warrant was issued for Luedtke on January 29, but police have been unable to find him since, and they are now asking for the publics help. He is known to be in the Essex area and has recently stayed in homes on Goodwood Avenue and Maryland Avenue.

Anyone with information on Luedtke's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020 or contact detectives in the Precinct 11 - Essex Investigative Services Unit at 410-887-0230. There is a reward offered.