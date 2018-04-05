Man suspected of child rape and porn production arrested

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A Severn man suspected of multiple crimes has been arrested following an investigation by the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Glenn D. Ranger, 55, is charged with three counts each of second degree rape, second degree sex offense, third degree sex offense, and fourth degree sex offense, as well as one count each of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual abuse of a minor with a continuing course of conduct, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending.

Ranger was arrested Wednesday night near a Dundalk residence where he had been staying, then taken to Glen Burnie Barrack for processing before seeing a court commissioner for a bond hearing. He is currently being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

After a citizen purchased a storage locker at auction in Anne Arundel County, he discovered what he thought to be child pornography among the unit's contents. An officer from the Easton Police Department then contacted a Maryland state trooper assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in March of 2018. State Police investigators recovered thousands of photographs of child pornography and numerous electronic devices that included hard drives, DVDs and VHS tapes after obtaining a warrant and searching the locker.

Police linked photos of a nude female with video images of her being sexually assaulted by a man later identified as the accused, believing the assaults began when the victim was about 16 and continued for six to eight years. Additional tapes revealed images of a sexual assault of a six- to eight-year-old boy by the accused.

State Police identified the accused as the renter of the locker prior to auction, eventually leading to his current residence in Baltimore County.

Investigators contacted the female victim, and they are working to identify and contact other potential victims. Anyone with additional information about Ranger or who may have been a victim is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 410-819-4780.