Man struck with baseball bat during robbery in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WMAR) - Police are searching for four suspects who fled in an unknown vehicle after robbing a man on the 500 block of Wimmer Road in Glen Burnie.

Officials say the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. when the victim, who was intoxicated at the time, said that four men approached him demanding money. He told officers that he did as they asked and one of the men struck him with a baseball bat and the men fled.

When officers arrived at the scene, they searched the area but were not able to find the suspects or the car they drove off in.

The man struck was later transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries and had been released.