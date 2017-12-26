Man shot outside Loafer's Sports Bar and Grille in Catonsville

WMAR Staff
6:58 AM, Dec 26, 2017

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WMAR)- - Baltimore County police are searching for the person they said shot a man outside of Loafer's Sports Bar and Grille in Catonsville Monday.

Police said the incident happened on the parking lot around 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day.

Officers did not locate anyone involved in the shooting.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was admitted to the hospital for treatment, and officers verified he was the shooting victim.

Police said the suspect fired several shots and the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He's expected to survive.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.

