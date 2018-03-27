Man is arrested and charged for a stabbing at a landfill

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - A man has been charged with first and second-degree assault after stabbing another man at a Cockeysville landfill.

On Monday, at around 2 p.m., Baltimore County police arrived at the Central Acceptance Facility at 10275 Beaver Dam Road after a disagreement between two men from two different junk removal companies led to a stabbing.

The altercation stemmed from one driver cutting in front of the other.

According to the surveillance footage that Officer Schiner, of Precinct 7, obtained from the landfill, the second driver backed his truck into the dumping area and then proceeded to engage in a verbal altercation with the first driver. The first driver, identified as Christopher Maurice Johnson, 35, of the 800 block of North Aisquith Street, began a physical fight by punching the man in the face. The passenger in the second truck, a 45-year-old man, ran to assist his coworker, but ended up getting stabbed in the abdomen by Johnson. He was transported to Sinai Trauma Center and is expected to survive his injury.

Johnson was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime. He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.