Man convicted in murder of ex-wife

TOWSON, Md (WMAR) - A jury has convicted a man of double murder, including his ex-wife.

On Tuesday, 44-year-old Dominick Daniel Hursey of Owings Mills was found guilty in the killings of Chinika Hursey and Steven Campbell.

On April 3, 2017 Baltimore County Police responded to a call for service at 4106 Bald Eagle Court in Randallstown.

Upon their arrival, officers located the bodies of Hursey and Campbell inside a bedroom of the home. An investigation revealed the two died after being shot multiple times. The 4-year-old daughter of Hursey was found outside without shoes.

Detectives believe the crime scene was staged to appear as if a burglary occurred. However, nothing was stolen.

At the time of her death, Chinika Hursey was living separately from Dominick Hursey, who was under court order to have no contact with Chinika. A trial was scheduled for April 26, 2017 in relation to a previous assault.

Investigators determined Hursey misrepresented his whereabouts at the time of the murders. Police found similar bullets used in the killings, among Hursey's belongings, inside a vehicle Hursey was permitted to use. Officials say Chinika Hursey and Steven Campbell had previously been threatened by Dominick Hursey.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m., at the Circuit Court of Baltimore County.