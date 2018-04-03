Man arrested after family shot on Easter Sunday

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WMAR) - A man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a family on Easter Sunday.

Devron Goodwyn, 23, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder, three counts of 1st Degree Assault, three counts of 2nd Degree Assault, and the Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

These charges come after a 24-year-old man, his 5-year-old son, and his girlfriend, 21, were each shot in Cinnamon Circle. Police say a prior business dispute between Goodwyn and the 24-year-old man led to the Sunday shooting.

RELATED: Police investigating Easter evening triple shooting

Police say Goodwyn drove up to the apartments where the man and woman were playing with his kid and began shooting from his car. Goodwyn then got out of the car, continued to shoot the family as they ran into their apartment, and then drove away.

The family all suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.