County Police make arrest in Foundry Row Shooting

Owings Mills ( WMAR) -

Baltimore County Police have made an arrest after Tuesday's shooting in Foundry Row’s parking lot. 25 year old Rashard Gabriel Williams has been charged with attempted 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Assault, Armed Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

According to Detectives, Williams and his victim met in the parking lot where the victim was shot at least once in the upper body. Police say Williams also stole personal items from the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim sought treatment at Northwest Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Williams has been denied bail and is being held at the Baltimore County detention center.