Citizens targeted in phone scam

(WMAR) - Be wary of calls warning respondents of outstanding federal tax debts, particularly if those calls look like they are coming from police precinct numbers, Baltimore County police said Friday.

A man called the Parkville precinct after receiving a call in which a caller with a foreign accent informed the man he owed federal tax money, but saying he could pay it back with the purchase of Google and other branded gift cars. When the man pushed back out of confusion, the caller became bombastic, yelling and using offensive language. The victim hung up and called back the number on his caller ID, which happened to be that of the Parkville precinct. Police then determined a scam was in play.

Since there is no limit to the number of smart phone apps that allow users to change their phone or text number display, largely because it isn't illegal to spoof such contacts in most instances, residents should be wary of any unfamiliar call in which financial demands are made.