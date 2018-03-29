Baltimore County Police investigate murder suicide

Baltimore County Police are investigating after discovering two women dead in a Pikesville home Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just after 11 p.m. for a welfare check after friends were unable to reach them. Once they arrived, officers found Raechele Seanese Gross and Danielle Tamara Gross deceased behind a locked bedroom door.

Police are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide. Both women were found with gunshot wounds.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate this incident