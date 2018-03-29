Baltimore County Police investigate murder suicide

3:44 PM, Mar 29, 2018
Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baltimore County Police are investigating after discovering two women dead in a Pikesville home Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the 4600 block of Debilen Circle just after 11 p.m. for a welfare check after friends were unable to reach them. Once they arrived, officers found Raechele Seanese Gross and Danielle Tamara Gross deceased behind a locked bedroom door.

Police are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide. Both women were found with gunshot wounds.

The Baltimore County Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate this incident

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top