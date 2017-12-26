Baltimore Co. Police searching for robbery suspect

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore County Police are looking for a robbery suspect who is linked to a commercial burglary at the 'A Style Studio' in Pikesville.

Police say the suspect burglarized the store the morning of December 4. They say the suspect shattered the front glass and stole designer clothing.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect or this crime is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. The Baltimore County Police Burglary/West Side Unit continues to investigate this crime.