Baltimore Co. officers exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

WOODLAWN, Md. (WMAR) - Three Baltimore County officers got sick after they were exposed to fentanyl on Thursday.

According to police, narcotics were found on two people that were arrested during a traffic stop. The arresting officer then returned to the Woodlawn Precinct to continue arrest procedures when they started to feel sick.

Another officer also started to feel ill after finding a white powdered substance. Both received immediate medical attention from other officers.

Later, a third officer started to feel sick and was also treated. All three officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed the white powder was fentanyl and the building was evacuated.