Baltimore Co. officers exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop

WMAR Staff
10:24 AM, Dec 22, 2017
6:37 PM, Dec 22, 2017

Bags of heroin, some laced with fentanyl, are displayed before a press conference regarding a major drug bust, at the office of the New York Attorney General, September 23, 2016 in New York City.

Drew Angerer
WOODLAWN, Md. (WMAR) - Three Baltimore County officers got sick after they were exposed to fentanyl on Thursday.

According to police, narcotics were found on two people that were arrested during a traffic stop. The arresting officer then returned to the Woodlawn Precinct to continue arrest procedures when they started to feel sick. 

Another officer also started to feel ill after finding a white powdered substance. Both received immediate medical attention from other officers. 

Later, a third officer started to feel sick and was also treated. All three officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

Officials confirmed the white powder was fentanyl and the building was evacuated.

