Young woman dead after being shot on N. Hilton Street

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A young woman is dead after being shot in West Baltimore Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to North Hilton Street around 1:00 a.m. after reports of a shooting. The neighborhood where the shooting was reported is right near Gwynns Falls Park.

When police got to the scene they found that 24-year-old Kabreya Coleman had been shot several times. She was rushed to shock trauma where she died shortly after arriving.

This is the first woman to be killed in Baltimore in 2018.

Police are still looking for a suspect.