BALTIMORE (WMAR) - An investigation is underway, after a woman walked into an area hospital shot.

Baltimore Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and found a 28-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to the body.

The woman told detectives, the incident occurred in the area of 23rd Street and Guilford Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.