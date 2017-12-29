Woman stabs dog in Patterson Park

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A 2-year-old Clawd was stabbed by a woman while it was walking on the 2600 block of East Baltimore Street.

Investigators say that the dog's owner believes that the stabbing happened a little before 7:00 am on Wednesday.

Officials described the woman as a white female in her sixty's with a medium build, and approximate height of 5'2. They say she was seen wearing a tan overcoat, a tan knit hat, and a scarf wrapped around her head. The woman was also seen with a small white scraggly haired dog.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Animal Abuse Unit, at 410-396-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.