Woman stabs dog in Patterson Park

WMAR Staff
4:22 PM, Dec 29, 2017
1 hour ago

Picture of dog stabbed. (Courtesy: Baltimore Police)

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - A 2-year-old Clawd was stabbed by a woman while it was walking on the 2600 block of East Baltimore Street.

Investigators say that the dog's owner believes that the stabbing happened a little before 7:00 am on Wednesday.

Officials described the woman as a white female in her sixty's with a medium build, and approximate height of 5'2. They say she was seen wearing a tan overcoat, a tan knit hat, and a scarf wrapped around her head. The woman was also seen with a small white scraggly haired dog.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Animal Abuse Unit, at 410-396-2400. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top