Woman shot, man injured in southwest Baltimore late Saturday

BALTIMORE, Md. -

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman told Baltimore County Police that she was shot in the back in the 2200 block of Washington Blvd just before midnight Saturday. The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

A 34-year-old man who had also been involved in the incident arrived at an area hospital with eye injuries, believing he had been shot. Doctors later determined his injuries were from glass shattering, not a gunshot wound.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.