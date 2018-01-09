Woman's OnStar GPS tracks stolen vehicle from armed carjackers

BALTIMORE, Md. (WMAR) - Baltimore Police was dispatched to the scene of a reported armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening on Loch Raven Boulevard.

A 45-year-old woman told police that she was carjacked by two men, while she was in her car smoking a cigarette with her windows down. She then told police that one of the men told her to get out of her vehicle and noticed that he was armed with a gun.

Police say both men entered the vehicle and fled the scene.

According to officers, they proceeded to request the assistance of Foxtrot. They say the victim later informed them that she had OnStar in her car. With the help of the OnStar GPS Tracking, the officers' Foxtrot was able to locate the car.

Officials say the vehicle was found in an alley on Kernwood Avenue. Officers were able to locate and arrest 24-year-old Dominique Chase and 24-year-old Jonathan Thompson.

Chase and Thompson have been charged with Armed Carjacking.