Woman dead and man critical after double shooting

Baltimore City Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of Loyola Southway.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex around 1:15 a.m. and found a 19-year-old female and a 21-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals.

The woman who has not yet been identified was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The male victim is listed in critical condition.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. If you would like to remain anonymous you can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.